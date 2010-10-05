Smart investing is about managing risk.
Building a sound portfolio starts with thoughtful allocation among major asset classes. With EQUITYMULTIPLE, you can allocate a meaningful portion of your portfolio toward commercial real estate, mirroring the strategy of institutional investors like the Yale and Harvard endowments.
Diversification
The hallmark of sound investing is diversification. Our low minimums allow you to diversify the real estate portion of your portfolio by investing across a range of deal types, reducing your exposure to risk while retaining substantial upside.
How it Works
Invest in pre-vetted deals from experienced real estate companies
1
Experienced companies in our network source real estate investment opportunities
2
We vet company and market, seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors
3
We diligence specific projects, stress test underwriting assumptions, and select <5%
4
You invest from a curated set of deals that have passed multiple layers of diligence
Three Ways to Invest
Find the right balance of risk and return to meet your investing goals
Upside
Protection
Equity
Our equity raises are structured to align our success with yours, and maximize investor returns. We work with sponsors to ensure that our investors are on the same economic terms as the other individual or institutional investors in the project.
- Target Annual Cash Return: 6-12%
- Target Internal Rate of Return (IRR) to Investors: 14%+
- Typical Term: 3-7 years
- Risk: As the last party to get paid, equity investors have limited downside protection. However, they enjoy uncapped upside if the deal performs well.
Preferred Equity
Our preferred equity deals offer investors a fixed monthly or quarterly return, combined with a fixed portion of the project upside upon repayment. We employ this structure to provide shorter, fixed terms and to help protect against downside risk.
- Target Current Preferred Return: 6-12%
- Target Total Preferred Return: 10-14%
- Typical Term: 1-3 years
- Risk: Preferred equity investors are entitled to repayment before the equity holders and project Sponsor are paid. This lets investors reduce risk but also tap into a portion of the upside.
Syndicated Debt
Our approach to debt is unique - you invest side by side with experienced lenders in loans secured by real estate. Our partner lenders originate and fund each loan and typically keep skin in the game, aligning their interests with yours.
- Target APR to Investors: 7-12%
- Typical LTV: 50-75%
- Typical Term: 6-24 months
- Risk: Each loan is a first lien loan secured by a mortgage or deed of trust. Investors do not participate in the upside of the project but enjoy significant downside protection because their investment is backed by a secured interest in the property.
Actual returns will vary and there can be no assurance that an investment's projected or actual performance will lead to the targeted results or perform in any predictable manner. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and any expected returns or projections may not reflect actual performance.
Our Strategy is Informed by Experience
Experience matters. While other platforms are backed by venture capital companies, we're backed by a real estate company - Mission Capital, a recognized national leader in commercial real estate debt & equity finance.
From our investors
Matt Cohen
Digital Marketing Professional
EQUITYMULTIPLE's value proposition lies within the passion, dedication, and real estate expertise of it's core team members, and providing busy folks like myself the key insights to quickly understand opportunities and confidently invest alongside experienced developers.*
I've been in the commercial real estate industry for more than a decade - and EQUITYMULTIPLE is one of the most exciting innovations I've seen. Their deal quality is very high and is backed by a screening and diligence process that clearly explains the investment thesis and the data needed to make a decision. EQUITYMULTIPLE gives me the ability to choose my own deals, including high-yield debt and growth-oriented properties, that I would otherwise never have access to. It's so easy to use, it makes real estate investing just as easy as buying a stock online.*
Richard Estacio
Attorney
EQUITYMULTIPLE makes it incredibly easy to invest in some of the most lucrative commercial real estate deals -- deals that used to be available only to the most well-connected investors. EQUITYMULTIPLE also streamlines the entire process.*
Sharad Daswani
Alternative Asset Investor
EQUITYMULTIPLE provides me with access to professional, quality assets - not your standard fix-and-flips. It's great to finally gain exposure to the varsity world of commercial real estate investing. I get to decide which assets to participate in directly, but EQUITYMULTIPLE also provides me a team of attentive, knowledgeable commercial real estate professionals to help me make sound choices.*
*These testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other customers and is no guarantee of future performance or success.
Investing in Real Estate should be easy
Whether you're new to real estate investing or a seasoned pro, our goal is to simplify your investment process.
Everything is streamlined through our online platform, and our dedicated customer support team is always standing by.