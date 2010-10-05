Smart investing is about managing risk.
We help you build a smarter, more diversified portfolio.

Your Portfolio

A Diversified Portfolio Across Asset Classes

Diversify Across…

  • Markets
  • Asset Types
  • Cash Flow Profiles
  • Debt & Equity

Allocation

Building a sound portfolio starts with thoughtful allocation among major asset classes. With EQUITYMULTIPLE, you can allocate a meaningful portion of your portfolio toward commercial real estate, mirroring the strategy of institutional investors like the Yale and Harvard endowments.

Diversification

The hallmark of sound investing is diversification. Our low minimums allow you to diversify the real estate portion of your portfolio by investing across a range of deal types, reducing your exposure to risk while retaining substantial upside.

How it Works

Invest in pre-vetted deals from experienced real estate companies

1

Finding Real Estate Deals

Experienced companies in our network source real estate investment opportunities

2

Risk Adjusted Returns

We vet company and market, seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors

3

Real Estate Underwriting

We diligence specific projects, stress test underwriting assumptions, and select <5%

4

Commercial Property

You invest from a curated set of deals that have passed multiple layers of diligence

Three Ways to Invest

Find the right balance of risk and return to meet your investing goals

Higher
Upside
Real Estate Equity Preferred Equity Short Term Investments
Downside
Protection
Syndicated Debt
Preferred Equity
Equity

Equity

Our equity raises are structured to align our success with yours, and maximize investor returns. We work with sponsors to ensure that our investors are on the same economic terms as the other individual or institutional investors in the project.

  • Target Annual Cash Return: 6-12%
  • Target Internal Rate of Return (IRR) to Investors: 14%+
  • Typical Term: 3-7 years
  • Risk: As the last party to get paid, equity investors have limited downside protection. However, they enjoy uncapped upside if the deal performs well.

Preferred Equity

Our preferred equity deals offer investors a fixed monthly or quarterly return, combined with a fixed portion of the project upside upon repayment. We employ this structure to provide shorter, fixed terms and to help protect against downside risk.

  • Target Current Preferred Return: 6-12%
  • Target Total Preferred Return: 10-14%
  • Typical Term: 1-3 years
  • Risk: Preferred equity investors are entitled to repayment before the equity holders and project Sponsor are paid. This lets investors reduce risk but also tap into a portion of the upside.

Syndicated Debt

Our approach to debt is unique - you invest side by side with experienced lenders in loans secured by real estate. Our partner lenders originate and fund each loan and typically keep skin in the game, aligning their interests with yours.

  • Target APR to Investors: 7-12%
  • Typical LTV: 50-75%
  • Typical Term: 6-24 months
  • Risk: Each loan is a first lien loan secured by a mortgage or deed of trust. Investors do not participate in the upside of the project but enjoy significant downside protection because their investment is backed by a secured interest in the property.
Actual returns will vary and there can be no assurance that an investment's projected or actual performance will lead to the targeted results or perform in any predictable manner. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and any expected returns or projections may not reflect actual performance.

Our Strategy is Informed by Experience

Experience matters. While other platforms are backed by venture capital companies, we're backed by a real estate company - Mission Capital, a recognized national leader in commercial real estate debt & equity finance.

Our Team
Team Real Estate Experience
+ years
Team Transaction Experience
+ billion
Total EQUITYMULTIPLE deal value
+ million

Investment Opportunities

Live Class A Student Housing
Oxford, MS
87 % Pledged
Offering Type Preferred Equity
Current Preferred Return 7%
Total Preferred Return 7%
Term 2 Years
Closed Mid-City Multifamily Value Add
Los Angeles, CA
Deal Size $ 1,960,000
Offering Type Equity
Projected IRR 20%
Projected Equity Multiple 1.7x
Term 3 Years
Closed Cash-Flowing Manufactured Home Community
Grand Rapids, MI
Deal Size $ 1,330,000
Offering Type Preferred Equity
current preferred return 10%
total preferred return 13%
projected equity multiple 1.26x
Closed Harvard Heights Multifamily Value-Add
Los Angeles, CA
Deal Size $ 1,650,000
Projected IRR 21%
Projected Equity Multiple 1.8x
Projected Hold 3 Years
Offering Type Equity
Closed Multifamily Renovation & Repositioning
Houston, TX
Deal Size $ 1,840,000
offering type Equity
projected IRR 20-24%
projected annual return 7-8%
projected equity multiple 1.7-1.9x
Closed Value Add Multifamily Portfolio
Detroit, MI
Deal Size $ 6,170,000
offering type Equity
Projected IRR 17-20%
Projected Annual Return 6-7%
Projected Equity Multiple 1.7-1.9x
Closed Indigo Hotel Acquisition & Development Loan
Saratoga Springs, NY
Deal Size $ 7,900,000
offering type Senior Debt
rate 11%
ltc 80%
term 6 months
Closed Cash-Flowing Multifamily
Groton, CT
Deal Size $ 1,467,000
offering type Equity
Projected IRR 15-20%
Projected Annual Return 10-12%
projected equity multiple 1.8-2.2x
Closed Student Housing & Multifamily
Richmond, VA
Deal Size $ 12,000,000
Offering Type Equity
Projected IRR 19-24%
Projected Annual Return 8-10%
Projected Equity Multiple 3.2-4.0x
Closed Cash-Flowing New Jersey Multifamily
East Orange, NJ
Deal Size $ 1,800,000
offering type Preferred Equity
projected equity multiple 1.42x
current preferred return 7%
total preferred return 14%
Cashflowing Cash-Flowing Historic Mixed-Use Office & Multifamily
Memphis, TN
Deal Size $ 6,435,000
offering type Equity
projected IRR 17-22%
projected annual return 10-12%
projected equity multiple 2.0-2.5x
Closed Cash-Flowing Texas A&M Student Housing Acquisition
College Station, TX
Deal Size $ 3,800,000
offering type Equity
projected irr 17-19%
projected annual return 8-10%
projected equity multiple 1.9.2.1x
Closed Luxury Townhome Development
Seattle, WA
Deal Size $ 3,978,504
Offering Type Equity
projected IRR 20-24%
projected equity multiple 1.4-1.5x
term 21-24 months
Closed Luxury Condo Development
Santa Monica, CA
Deal Size $ 9,184,000
Offering Type Equity
Projected IRR 26-40%
Projected Equity Multiple 1.6-1.8x
Term 24 Months
Closed Bushwick Redevelopment
Brooklyn, NY
Deal Size $ 7,100,000
Offering Type Equity
Projected IRR 15-19%
Projected Annual Return 6%
Projected Equity Multiple 2.8-3.8x
Closed Cash-Flowing Multifamily
Houston, TX
offering type Equity
Projected IRR 23-26%
Projected Annual Return 8-11%
Projected Equity Multiple 2.1-2.3x
Cashflowing Multi-Tenant Office Park
St. Petersburg, FL
Deal Size $ 12,900,000
Offering Type Equity
Projected IRR 10-14%
Projected Annual Return 8-9%
Projected Equity Multiple 1.5-1.8x
Investors Repaid Pre-Development Bridge Loan
San Francisco, CA
Deal Size $ 3,400,000
Offering Type Senior Debt
Term 5 months
Rate (Current Pay) 9%
Loan to Value (LTV) 64%
Closed Historic Office Value Add
Milwaukee, WI
Deal Size $ 9,100,000
offering type equity
projected irr 16-20%
projected annual return 8-10%
projected equity multiple 1.8-2.0x
Closed Washington Heights Multifamily & Retail Portfolio
Manhattan, NY
Deal Size $ 189,000,000
offering type Equity
projected IRR 14%
projected annual return 20%
projected equity multiple 1.9x
Closed Historic Boutique Hotel Conversion
Savannah, GA
Deal Size $ 20,600,000
Offering Type Equity
projected IRR 21-24%
projected annual return 17-20%
projected equity multiple 3.0-3.2x
Closed Retail & Student Housing Portfolio
Charleston, SC
Deal Size $ 16,700,000
offering type Equity
Projected IRR 22%
projected annual return 5%
projected equity multiple 1.8x
Investors Repaid Occupied Industrial Property Bridge Loan
Orem, UT
Deal Size $ 1,225,000
offering type Senior Debt
term 6-12 Month(s)
Rate (current pay) 9.5%
loan to cost (ltc) 60%
Cashflowing Texas Multifamily Portfolio
Texarkana, TX
Deal Size $ 9,100,000
Offering type Equity
Projected IRR 19-21%
Projected Annual Return 12%
Projected Equity Multiple 2.2-2.4x
Investors Repaid Townhomes Construction Loan
Park City, UT
Deal Size $ 4,192,000
offering type Senior Debt
Rate 9.0-9.5%
ltv 62%
Term 3-12 Month(s)
Cashflowing Getaway Leased Campground
Hudson, NY
Deal Size $ 365,569
Offering Type Preferred Equity
Projected Equity Multiple 1.4x
Current Preferred Return 13%
Total Preferred Return 13%
Cashflowing Hawaii Residential Construction Loan
Kahuku, HI
Deal Size $ 5,150,000
offering type Senior Debt
rate 10-10.5%
ltc 62%
term 12 months
Closed Cash-Flowing TWU Student Housing
Denton, TX
Deal Size $ 13,650,000
Projected IRR 20%
Projected Annual Return 9%
Projected Equity Multiple 1.7x
Offering Type Equity
From our investors

Investing in Real Estate should be easy

Whether you're new to real estate investing or a seasoned pro, our goal is to simplify your investment process.
Everything is streamlined through our online platform, and our dedicated customer support team is always standing by.

